Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in ChipMOS Technologies Inc – (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ChipMOS Technologies Inc – (NASDAQ:IMOS) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,487,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,009 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.09% of ChipMOS Technologies worth $22,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in ChipMOS Technologies by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ChipMOS Technologies by 5,803.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in ChipMOS Technologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 212,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 15,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ChipMOS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,406,000. 6.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChipMOS Technologies alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised ChipMOS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of ChipMOS Technologies stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.55. 110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,489. ChipMOS Technologies Inc – has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $21.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.38). ChipMOS Technologies had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ChipMOS Technologies Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.