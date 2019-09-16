Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 24,880 Shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 816,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,880 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $23,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bruce K. Crowther bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.58 per share, with a total value of $28,422.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $123,162. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Methode Electronics stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.27. 7,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,888. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.64. Methode Electronics Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $38.60.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.15 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Methode Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, B. Riley set a $42.00 price target on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

