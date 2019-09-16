Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,686,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 75,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.01% of Photronics worth $22,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLAB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 253.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Photronics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLAB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Northland Securities set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Photronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Photronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $11.02. 4,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,508. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.54 million, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.50.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $138.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Photronics news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,583. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 12,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $130,483.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,204.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,543 shares of company stock valued at $649,196. 3.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.