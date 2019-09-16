Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) will post $1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.94. Reliance Steel & Aluminum posted earnings per share of $2.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full-year earnings of $9.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.99 to $9.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.19 to $8.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RS shares. Deutsche Bank set a $100.00 price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Longbow Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.89.

NYSE RS traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,372. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $68.62 and a 12 month high of $105.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.02. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.61%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $325,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 997.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

