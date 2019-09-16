Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Given a $18.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $18.50 target price on Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on Regions Financial and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Regions Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.34.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

NYSE RF traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.44. 7,389,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,043,146. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.91. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $19.55.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 26.43%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.37 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

In related news, EVP C. Keith Herron sold 69,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $1,005,368.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 232,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,953.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,852.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,436 shares of company stock worth $2,024,102 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.