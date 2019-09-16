Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.26 Million

Brokerages expect that Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) will report $6.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regenxbio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.31 million and the highest is $7.20 million. Regenxbio reported sales of $5.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Regenxbio will report full year sales of $47.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.26 million to $76.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $193.82 million, with estimates ranging from $157.26 million to $286.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Regenxbio.

Get Regenxbio alerts:

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $7.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 million. Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 88.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.39%. Regenxbio’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RGNX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI set a $79.00 target price on shares of Regenxbio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of Regenxbio from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Regenxbio from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.56.

In other news, insider Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $788,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 261,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,712,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick J. Christmas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $250,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,991.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $2,608,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Regenxbio by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,047,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,270,000 after acquiring an additional 169,888 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Regenxbio by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Regenxbio by 438.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,515,000 after acquiring an additional 214,244 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Regenxbio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,206,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Regenxbio by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

RGNX traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.92. 1,193,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,452. The company has a quick ratio of 14.58, a current ratio of 14.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average is $47.86. Regenxbio has a 52 week low of $30.38 and a 52 week high of $83.45.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regenxbio (RGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regenxbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regenxbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.