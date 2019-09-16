Redwood Capital Management LLC Invests $11.46 Million in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV)

Redwood Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,455,000. Hilton Grand Vacations comprises approximately 0.8% of Redwood Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Redwood Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of Hilton Grand Vacations at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,156.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,833,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,240 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 86.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 13,434 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.4% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,193,000 after acquiring an additional 246,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 10.7% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 130,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,556 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on HGV. ValuEngine lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nomura set a $29.00 price target on Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hilton Grand Vacations from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of NYSE:HGV traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.64. The company had a trading volume of 787,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,175. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.99. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $35.03.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.44 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 46.30%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Barbara L. Hollkamp sold 2,000 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $67,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,917.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

