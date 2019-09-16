Real Estate Investors PLC. (LON:RLE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.94

Real Estate Investors PLC. (LON:RLE) declared a dividend on Monday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:RLE traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Monday, reaching GBX 53.50 ($0.70). 268,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,117. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 54.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.97. Real Estate Investors has a twelve month low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 59 ($0.77). The company has a market capitalization of $99.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Real Estate Investors in a research report on Monday.

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.5 million sq ft of predominantly commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

