Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,492 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Raymond James worth $6,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Raymond James by 648.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 758,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,111,000 after acquiring an additional 656,997 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 519.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 772,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,349,000 after buying an additional 648,198 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Raymond James by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,039,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,032,000 after purchasing an additional 445,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Raymond James by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,787,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,170,000 after purchasing an additional 175,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Raymond James by 273.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 170,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 125,138 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on RJF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup set a $87.00 price target on shares of Raymond James and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.88.

Shares of RJF traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,371. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $69.11 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,398 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $713,074.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,639.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey P. Julien sold 15,756 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $1,238,264.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,111,535.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,354 shares of company stock worth $2,053,098 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

