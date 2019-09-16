Rate3 Price Up 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Rate3 token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, DEx.top, BitForex and Bibox. In the last seven days, Rate3 has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. Rate3 has a market cap of $1.73 million and $239,053.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00039561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.22 or 0.04584987 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000380 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001118 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 is a token. It was first traded on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Ethfinex, BitForex, IDEX, Hotbit, FCoin, ABCC, HADAX, DDEX, Coinrail and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

