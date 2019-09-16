Rapids (RPD) Market Capitalization Tops $1.27 Million

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 16th. Rapids has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $5,027.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rapids has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Rapids token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009747 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00198851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.60 or 0.01193621 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00088693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00015342 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00021139 BTC.

Rapids Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 21,558,553,129 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,790,558,072 tokens. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD

Rapids Token Trading

Rapids can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

