Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Trims Stake in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,817 shares during the quarter. H & R Block accounts for approximately 0.7% of Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.10% of H & R Block worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of H & R Block by 83.0% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of H & R Block by 8,750.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of H & R Block during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of H & R Block by 36.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of H & R Block during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of H & R Block from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of H & R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other H & R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $86,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,941 shares in the company, valued at $227,747.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HRB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.06. 88,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,770,107. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.51. H & R Block Inc has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $29.62. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.27.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.03. H & R Block had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 305.29%. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that H & R Block Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.37%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

