Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Sells 4,066 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises approximately 0.8% of Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $888,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,382,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John C. May II sold 16,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $2,687,742.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,550 shares in the company, valued at $9,882,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.89.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.22. 48,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,522. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.99. Deere & Company has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $171.22.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 27.75%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

