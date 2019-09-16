Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,454 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXC. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,339,629 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,216,738,000 after buying an additional 6,567,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,786,054 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $3,537,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,062 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Exelon by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,173,317 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $104,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,170 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,839,080 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $578,058,000 after acquiring an additional 994,381 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Exelon by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,984,265 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $650,901,000 after acquiring an additional 887,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $47.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,261,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $42.19 and a 1 year high of $51.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.48. The company has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Cornew sold 54,300 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $2,705,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,873,043.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 31,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,475,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,352.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXC. Goldman Sachs Group raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

