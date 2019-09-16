Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,629 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 40,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.0% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.4% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Cross Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.66 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.21.

Shares of TEL traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.27. The company had a trading volume of 58,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,967. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1-year low of $69.84 and a 1-year high of $97.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 22,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $2,061,024.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,363.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 38,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $3,469,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,515 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,657.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,500 shares of company stock worth $23,737,285 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

