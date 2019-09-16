Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Has $7.15 Million Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 0.8% of Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 446.4% during the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total value of $324,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,716,113.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total value of $9,657,848.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,153 shares of company stock valued at $20,188,715. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. UBS Group increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.77.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $218.63. 685,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,281,578. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.71 and its 200-day moving average is $202.18. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $164.25 and a twelve month high of $225.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.