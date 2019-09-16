Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) CEO Sells $417,671.45 in Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) CEO Luc Seraphin sold 29,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $417,671.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,047.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Luc Seraphin sold 18,287 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $219,078.26.

RMBS traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.93. 757,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.59. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $14.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.64. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). Rambus had a negative net margin of 35.34% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $58.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RMBS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $13.10 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

