Raiden Network Token (RDN) Price Reaches $0.17

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Raiden Network Token token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Bibox, IDEX and Ethfinex. Over the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $8.39 million and $153,663.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007456 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010261 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000164 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000263 BTC.

RDN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,593,936 tokens. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network

Raiden Network Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Binance, Bibox, Kyber Network, IDEX, Bilaxy, Ethfinex, DDEX, Kucoin, Gate.io, OKEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

