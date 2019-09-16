Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,036 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.63% of Radius Health worth $7,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Radius Health by 596.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 662,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,129,000 after purchasing an additional 567,038 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Radius Health by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Radius Health by 1,098.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 189,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 173,600 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Radius Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Radius Health by 582.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 611,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 522,077 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Radius Health stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.68. 23,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,042. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.63. Radius Health Inc has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $29.68.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $41.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.60 million. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 368.58% and a negative net margin of 127.22%. The company’s revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Radius Health Inc will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony Rosenberg sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $38,966.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

RDUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Radius Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Radius Health in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Radius Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Radius Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

