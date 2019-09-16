Qwertycoin (QWC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,501.00

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last week, Qwertycoin has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Qwertycoin has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $8,501.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000100 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 100,299,048,207 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

