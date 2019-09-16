Quantum Resistant Ledger Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.19 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $9.19 million and approximately $423,271.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Tidex, Liqui and Upbit. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007447 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00019902 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010315 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $214.67 or 0.02091713 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000585 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00017659 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002357 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 69,091,225 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittrex and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

