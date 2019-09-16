Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Short Interest Update

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,012,500 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the July 31st total of 931,400 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 98,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.3 days.

In other Quaker Chemical news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 3,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.02, for a total value of $609,682.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,854,985.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,914,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,437,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,426,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $289,505,000 after buying an additional 380,431 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,750,000 after buying an additional 22,997 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,731,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 165,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,660,000 after buying an additional 29,122 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KWR stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $168.91. 8,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,286. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.10 and a 200 day moving average of $191.91. Quaker Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $149.09 and a fifty-two week high of $224.30.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $205.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quaker Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

