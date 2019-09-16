QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) PT Set at $54.00 by Guggenheim

Guggenheim set a $54.00 price objective on QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on QTS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.71.

QTS stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,420. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. QTS Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $34.27 and a 12 month high of $50.05.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $119.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.53 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.69%.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Rehberger acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,593. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 505.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $36,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 77.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $54,000.

QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

