Qredit Trading Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded up 14.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 16th. Qredit has a total market cap of $418,769.00 and $1,917.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qredit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, Qredit has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00039238 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009704 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009110 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001111 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000203 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Qredit Coin Profile

Qredit is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 546,902,983 coins. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

