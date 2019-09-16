QChi Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.50 Million (QCH)

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One QChi token can now be purchased for about $0.0462 or 0.00000450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and BiteBTC. During the last week, QChi has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. QChi has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $149,877.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00198342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.52 or 0.01184156 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000573 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00089947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00015284 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00021160 BTC.

QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,429,379 tokens. QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi . The official website for QChi is qchi.mobi

QChi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QChi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QChi using one of the exchanges listed above.

