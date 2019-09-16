Qbic 24-Hour Volume Tops $127.00 (QBIC)

Qbic (CURRENCY:QBIC) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 15th. Qbic has a total market cap of $14,308.00 and approximately $127.00 worth of Qbic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qbic has traded 481.8% higher against the dollar. One Qbic coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, BTC-Alpha and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00869281 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000630 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005909 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001799 BTC.

About Qbic

Qbic (QBIC) is a coin. Qbic’s total supply is 5,426,068 coins and its circulating supply is 4,684,176 coins. Qbic’s official website is qbic.io . Qbic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoQbic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Qbic

Qbic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbic using one of the exchanges listed above.

