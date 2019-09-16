Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Bought by Tremblant Capital Group

Tremblant Capital Group raised its position in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 508,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,659 shares during the quarter. Q2 makes up about 2.4% of Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings in Q2 were worth $38,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steelhead Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000.

Get Q2 alerts:

QTWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Q2 in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Q2 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.93.

Shares of Q2 stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $79.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,783. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $93.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Q2 had a negative net margin of 20.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 83,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $6,333,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 384,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,365,385.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $1,914,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 323,999 shares in the company, valued at $24,811,843.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 362,487 shares of company stock worth $29,069,103 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.