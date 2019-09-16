Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 8,540 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,540 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.14% of Inter Parfums worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 48.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after buying an additional 29,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 61,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 54.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.54. 740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.54. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $80.99.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.20 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 64.33%.

In other news, CEO Jean Madar sold 52,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $3,547,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,822,449.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPAR. BidaskClub raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

