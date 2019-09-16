Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 55.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 506,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641,170 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 62,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIRI traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,449,758. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $7.23.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 117.72% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.0121 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.70 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.37.

In other Sirius XM news, insider Jennifer C. Witz sold 504,830 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $3,039,076.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 913,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,501,702.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 164,715 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $986,642.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 265,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,752.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

