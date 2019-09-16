Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,550 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 853,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,300,000 after buying an additional 76,327 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $638,000.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

In related news, Director Robert L. Frome sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $204,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HCSG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,488. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.71. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $48.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.35.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $462.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.68 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.199 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

