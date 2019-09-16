Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Curtiss-Wright worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth about $2,184,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 970,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,370,000 after purchasing an additional 46,187 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 30.4% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 532.9% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 44,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CW traded up $1.12 on Monday, reaching $133.60. 4,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,383. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.56 and its 200-day moving average is $118.92. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a twelve month low of $95.23 and a twelve month high of $141.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.66 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 11.90%. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.68%.

In related news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $910,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn E. Tynan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.14, for a total value of $1,281,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,047 shares of company stock worth $4,033,042 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.80.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

