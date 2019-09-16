Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Holdings in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,576 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.10% of Cabot worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 4.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,579,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 70.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 17,179 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBT stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.92. Cabot Corp has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $66.00.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Cabot had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Corp will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cabot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

