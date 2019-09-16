Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,544 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Aramark were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sepio Capital LLC boosted its stake in Aramark by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 48,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aramark by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,229,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,327,000 after purchasing an additional 47,264 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Aramark by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 92,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Aramark by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Aramark news, insider Keith Bethel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARMK stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $42.89. 14,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,899,704. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89. Aramark has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $43.70.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 22.11%.

ARMK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Aramark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.62.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

