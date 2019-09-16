Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 9,484 Shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Navient were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Navient by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 108,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 44,239 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Navient by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 238,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 98,250 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Navient during the 2nd quarter worth $1,182,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Navient by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,832,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,314,000 after acquiring an additional 94,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Navient by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 43,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 11,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NAVI. Wedbush lowered Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Navient from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $13.37. 40,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,009. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97. Navient Corp has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 13.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.20.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. Navient had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Navient’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Navient Corp will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.62%.

In other Navient news, major shareholder Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $52,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.