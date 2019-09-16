Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 4,612 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,815,000 after buying an additional 80,459 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 420.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 202,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after buying an additional 163,357 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 64,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 80,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 7,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush set a $24.00 price target on Nordstrom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.19.

In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $54,378.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,727.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JWN traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.12. 113,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,046,583. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.70. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 62.11% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.69%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

