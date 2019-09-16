Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 10,225 Shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 11.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,225 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACA. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcosa during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. 361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa during the second quarter valued at about $2,586,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Arcosa by 5.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Arcosa by 110.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 60,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Arcosa during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcosa stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,998. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Arcosa Inc has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.08.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.18. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $434.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcosa Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.95.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

