Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 143,280 Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 336.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 143,280 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 434.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 35.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $601,000. 19.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

In other Kronos Worldwide news, insider Andrew B. Nace acquired 6,000 shares of Kronos Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $67,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,164.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Robert D. Graham acquired 5,000 shares of Kronos Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $53,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $177,285. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

KRO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,393. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.45.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $484.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.