Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,347 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 12,450 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Matson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Matson in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in Matson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Matson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MATX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 23,500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $882,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,742 shares in the company, valued at $9,187,614.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 16,100 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $565,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,559.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,600 shares of company stock worth $2,586,144 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MATX stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,023. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.44. Matson Inc has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.20). Matson had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $557.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Matson Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

