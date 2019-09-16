Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Markel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $935,453,000 after acquiring an additional 34,349 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Markel by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,340,000 after acquiring an additional 18,340 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Markel by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 570,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $621,094,000 after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Markel by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,466,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Markel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 673,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $670,698,000 after acquiring an additional 10,844 shares during the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

MKL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Markel in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,130.25.

NYSE MKL traded down $0.99 on Monday, hitting $1,163.85. 4,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,136.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,066.42. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $950.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1,225.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Markel had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 37.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.41, for a total value of $990,369.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,881,440.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 41 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,118.24, for a total value of $45,847.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,083,725.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,464 shares of company stock worth $6,066,377 in the last quarter. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.