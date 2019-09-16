Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) will post sales of $119.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $118.90 million and the highest is $120.00 million. Proto Labs reported sales of $115.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full year sales of $467.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $463.50 million to $470.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $508.70 million, with estimates ranging from $497.60 million to $514.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Proto Labs.
Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after buying an additional 42,323 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 470,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,628,000 after purchasing an additional 179,626 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,460,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 92,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 49,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PRLB traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.45. 115,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,287. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.79 and its 200-day moving average is $105.25. Proto Labs has a 1 year low of $88.75 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.65.
About Proto Labs
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.
