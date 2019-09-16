Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) will post sales of $119.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $118.90 million and the highest is $120.00 million. Proto Labs reported sales of $115.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full year sales of $467.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $463.50 million to $470.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $508.70 million, with estimates ranging from $497.60 million to $514.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Proto Labs.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PRLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Proto Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after buying an additional 42,323 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 470,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,628,000 after purchasing an additional 179,626 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,460,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 92,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 49,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRLB traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.45. 115,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,287. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.79 and its 200-day moving average is $105.25. Proto Labs has a 1 year low of $88.75 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.65.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proto Labs (PRLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.