Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 3,176 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 14,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Chevron by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Independent Research set a $127.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.22.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,075,268. The firm has a market cap of $230.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $127.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.70%.

In other news, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $4,239,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total transaction of $1,229,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,551.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,750 shares of company stock worth $8,793,900 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

