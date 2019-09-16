Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 39,950 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,950 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,962 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 23.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 121,027 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,794,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 376,716 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,034,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $699,094.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 450,591 shares in the company, valued at $23,146,859.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $31,107.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,540.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,792 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.20. 8,100,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,607,294. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $59.59. The company has a market capitalization of $234.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.51%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

