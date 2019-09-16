Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 470,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,854,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000.

SPLV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.97. 335,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128,600. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $44.16 and a one year high of $57.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.33.

