Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys New Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.6% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,027.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,609.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPM traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.16. 11,806,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,124,056. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.70. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.11 and a 52-week high of $120.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Buckingham Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.94.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.