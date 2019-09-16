Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys New Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVY. Cabana LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13,620.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 650,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,115,000 after purchasing an additional 645,733 shares during the period. Miura Global Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,423,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,895,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 733,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,001,000 after purchasing an additional 85,817 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 933,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,912,000 after purchasing an additional 77,652 shares during the period.

DVY traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $102.85. 17,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,901. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $84.62 and a one year high of $103.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.76.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

