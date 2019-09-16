Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires Shares of 18,378 iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.33% of iShares US Utilities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDU. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $21,411,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 84.8% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IDU stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.33. 19 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,825. iShares US Utilities ETF has a one year low of $128.78 and a one year high of $161.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.26.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

