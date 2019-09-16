ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Stock Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.87

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.87 and traded as high as $22.09. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 shares last traded at $21.45, with a volume of 49,249 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average of $24.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 stock. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 0.65% of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

