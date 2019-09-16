ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:UMDD) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:UMDD) were up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $108.36 and last traded at $108.36, approximately 301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.76.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.44 and its 200 day moving average is $102.74.

ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UMDD)

ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 (the Fund), seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is used measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. Companies are selected for inclusion in the Index by Standard & Poor’s based on adequate liquidity, appropriate market capitalization, financial viability and public float.

