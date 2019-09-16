ProShares Short SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SBB) Stock Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.95

Shares of ProShares Short SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SBB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.95 and traded as high as $31.46. ProShares Short SmallCap600 shares last traded at $31.46, with a volume of 362 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Short SmallCap600 stock. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SBB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Weaver Consulting Group owned 1.05% of ProShares Short SmallCap600 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares Short SmallCap600 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

