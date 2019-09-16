ProShares Short SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SBB) Stock Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.95

Shares of ProShares Short SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SBB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.95 and traded as high as $31.46. ProShares Short SmallCap600 shares last traded at $31.46, with a volume of 362 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Short SmallCap600 stock. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SBB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Weaver Consulting Group owned 1.05% of ProShares Short SmallCap600 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ProShares Short SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SBB)

ProShares Short SmallCap600 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

