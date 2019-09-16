Propy Market Capitalization Tops $7.12 Million (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 15th. Propy has a market cap of $7.12 million and approximately $26,617.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Propy has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Propy token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Huobi, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Propy alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009705 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00201235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.87 or 0.01196432 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00088873 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00015715 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020021 BTC.

Propy Token Profile

Propy’s launch date was July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,473,486 tokens. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Propy is propy.com

Propy Token Trading

Propy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Livecoin, Huobi, Upbit, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Propy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Propy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.